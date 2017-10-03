Coldplay & Katy Perry Among Stars Who Pay Tribute to Las Vegas Victims and Tom Petty During Their Concerts

Coldplay and Katy Perry were amongst the stars who took time out of their concerts on Monday to pay their respects to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, and also to legendary rocker Tom Petty, who passed away on Monday at 66 years old.

Coldplay began their Portland, Ore., show a little different than they normally do. The British rock band hit the stage to a roaring applause and instead of getting right into their usual first song, frontman Chris Martin and the rest of the band solemnly stood by the microphone to share an important message about tonight's show.

Chris addressed his fans saying, "In a minute we are going to play the best show we have ever played in our lives, but you know, it's a very strange thing to consider about playing a concert on a day like today. So we felt the best thing to do would be to just send our love or your love into the world before we start the concert. Because I know everybody's probably got the same stuff on their minds that we have on our minds." He continues, "We thought what would be nice to do would be to start by everybody turning on their lights on their cellphone and just have a minute or so of silence just to send our love to everybody in Las Vegas…"