Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Marry: See Photos Of The Wedding

The couple got married on Friday at Palm Springs-area hotel and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony. The event was star-studded and included tons of the "Arrow" star’s former co-stars. For their walk down the aisle, Jeff and Colton opted for color-coordinated white tuxedo jackets, classic tux pants and bow-ties.

Guests included, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Billie Lourd, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Cheyenne Jackson and more.



