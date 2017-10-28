Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Marry: See Photos Of The Wedding

The couple got married on Friday, and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.
The couple got married on Friday at Palm Springs-area hotel and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony. The event was star-studded and included tons of the "Arrow" star’s former co-stars. For their walk down the aisle, Jeff and Colton opted for color-coordinated white tuxedo jackets, classic tux pants and bow-ties.
Guests included, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Billie Lourd, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Cheyenne Jackson and more.
Actress Leslie Grossman shared a photo of Kris marrying the couple on her Instagram story.
(Instagram)
(Instagram)
Jeff shared his excitement for the wedding on his Instagram, sharing a sweet picture with Colton on Thursday.
"I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow," he captioned. "I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband – One more sleep baby."
Jeff also shared photos on his Instagram story of the flowers and the wedding cake being iced.
(Instagram)
(Instagram)
(Instagram)
Colton's former "Arrow" co-star Stephen Amell was in attendance, and actress Carina MacKenzie shared a photo on Instagram of all of them in a photo booth at the wedding.
Also in attendance was "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who shared a sweet photo with Colton on his Instagram.
"AHS" star Billie Lourd also came out for Colton and Jeff's big night, sharing a ton of photos on her Instagram story.
(Instagram)
She also shared a sweet video of the couple having a bite of their cake.
"#blessinguponblessing to these two #daddys on their ultimate fairytale wedding day," she captioned
Sofia Vergara shared a couple sweet snaps dancing with several of her "Modern Family" co-stars and a snap with her husband, Joe.
-- Stephanie Swaim