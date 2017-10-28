Colton Haynes & Jeff Leatham Marry: See Photos Of The Wedding

The couple got married on Friday, and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.

The couple got married on Friday at Palm Springs-area hotel and Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony. The event was star-studded and included tons of the "Arrow" star’s former co-stars. For their walk down the aisle, Jeff and Colton opted for color-coordinated white tuxedo jackets, classic tux pants and bow-ties. 

Guests included, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita, Billie Lourd, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Cheyenne Jackson and more. 


Actress Leslie Grossman shared a photo of Kris marrying the couple on her Instagram story.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Jeff shared his excitement for the wedding on his Instagram, sharing a sweet picture with Colton on Thursday.

"I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow," he captioned. "I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband – One more sleep baby."

I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow - I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband - One more sleep baby ❤️❤️❤️????❤️❤️❤️-

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

Jeff also shared photos on his Instagram story of the flowers and the wedding cake being iced.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

Colton's former "Arrow" co-star Stephen Amell was in attendance, and actress Carina MacKenzie shared a photo on Instagram of all of them in a photo booth at the wedding.

When @stephenamell’s photo fomo takes over the entire frame

A post shared by carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) on

Also in attendance was "Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who shared a sweet photo with Colton on his Instagram.

Congrats @coltonlhaynes & @jeffleatham. We love you so much! Welcome to the married club. ❤️

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

"AHS" star Billie Lourd also came out for Colton and Jeff's big night, sharing a ton of photos on her Instagram story.

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham's Wedding

She also shared a sweet video of the couple having a bite of their cake.

"#blessinguponblessing to these two #daddys on their ultimate fairytale wedding day," she captioned

????????????#blessingsuponblessings to these two #daddys on their ultimate fairytale wedding day ????@coltonlhaynes @jeffleatham ???? Love y'all so much ❤

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

Sofia Vergara shared a couple sweet snaps dancing with several of her "Modern Family" co-stars and a snap with her husband, Joe. 

#weddingweekend @jeffleatham ???????????????????????????????????? @justinmikita @jessetyler

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

#weddingweekend ???????????????? @jeffleatham

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

People was first to report on the wedding.

-- Stephanie Swaim

