Comedian Ralphie May Is Dead At 45 Years Old

Comedian Ralphie May has died at 45 years old, his rep confirmed to Access Hollywood.

"We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest,” his rep shared in a statement to Access Hollywood.

"Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas,” his rep continued. "May is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.



