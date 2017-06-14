Corinne Olympios Breaks Silence; Releases Statement Following 'Bachelor In Paradise' Scandal

Corinne Olympios has broken her
silence regarding the "Bachelor in Paradise" scandal.
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios said in a statement provided by her publicist, Stan Rosenfield.
"As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening," her statement concluded.
News first broke over the weekend that production had been suspended on ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise," following what Warner Bros. said in a statement was "allegations of misconduct."
"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise" in Mexico," the studio's June 11 statement read. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."
