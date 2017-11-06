Couple Alert! Sarah Hyland & 'The Bachelorette' Star Wells Adams Are Instagram Official!

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially a couple — we think!
The "Modern Family" star posted a photo with her new main squeeze, "The Bachelorette's" Wells Adams on Sunday with a caption that raised some eyebrows! In the funny pic, Sarah is sticking her tongue out and Wells is looking at the camera with a funny stare. She captioned the pic, "He puts up with me."
But it didn't stop there! Sarah also shared some sweet photos on her Instagram Story of their Sunday date, which included horseback riding.
"My favorite thing with my favorite person," Sarah wrote on one of the videos of herself and Wells on their respective horses. And to make sure there was no confusion about who she was talking about, Sarah put a big arrow pointing toward Wells in her Insta Story and wrote, "That’s him" to signify that she was gushing about the 33-year-old reality star.
The next few snaps Sarah posted are some goofy the photos the two of them after their ride.
While the duo have yet to confirm their relationship, it seems like sparks are definitely flying between the two. Last month, the pair celebrated Halloween together and shared pictures of their matching "Stranger Things" costumes.
Sarah and Wells seem to be having a lot of fun and they sure make a cute couple!
