Court Finds French Magazine Guilty For Publishing Topless Photos Of Duchess Kate

A French court on Tuesday fined photographers and gossip magazine executives over topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge. The court also ordered the defendants to pay damages to the duchess and her husband Prince William, but the amount was significantly lower than that sought by the royal family.

The court in a Paris suburb ruled Tuesday that three photographers and three newspaper executives invaded the privacy of the duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, by taking and publishing the photos.

Two executives of French gossip magazine Closer were each given the maximum 45,000 euro ($53,500) fine for such an offense.