'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Details

She's obsessive and self-absorbed, but what's really going on with Rachel Bloom's "Crazy Ex Girlfriend" character? We'll find out in the show's third season.

Bloom says the character will be diagnosed this season. She spoke Wednesday following a panel for the show as part of the Television Critics Association.

On "Crazy Ex Girlfriend," Bloom plays Rebecca Bunch, an attorney who abruptly quits her high-powered job New York job and moves to California to follow a teenage love from summer camp who she believes she still has a connection with.