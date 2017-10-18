Crikey! Steve Irwin's Family To Return To Animal Planet 11 Years After His Death

"Grief is never something you get over," she said. "You don't wake up one morning and say, 'I've conquered that, now I'm moving on.' It's something that walks beside you every day. And if you can learn how to manage it and honor the person that you miss, you can take something that is incredibly sad and have some form of positivity. That's kind of what we decided to do with Steve."

Irwin said she's tried to channel some of the competitiveness that she and Steve had as a couple, trying to complete milestones on a 10-year business plan they wrote together shortly before he died.

Now they're working on projects he hadn't dreamed of, like making accommodations for camping at their zoo, she said.

"I have friends who have lost husbands and have gone off and tried different things," she said. "Nothing wrong with that. ... For us, conservation work isn't just what we do. It's who we are. It's really defined us that this is what we've dedicated our lives to."