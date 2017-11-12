Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes A Baby Girl! See The Soccer Stud With His Happy Family

Cristiano captioned the sweet pic, "A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️," which translates to, "Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"

This is the happy couple's first child together. In addition to Cristiano Jr., the soccer stud is also a dad to 3-month-old twins, whose names are reportedly Eva Maria and Mateo. The twins were born in June via surrogate.

Congrats to Cristiano and his family!