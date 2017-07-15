D23 2017: Mark Hamill & The Late Carrie Fisher Honored As Disney Legends

Mark Hamill has been bestowed one of Disney's highest honors, but he can't believe Carrie Fisher wasn't there to see it.

Hamill and Fisher were named Disney Legends during a ceremony Friday at the company's biannual fan convention, the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. He said Fisher would have been making him laugh at the event and treating it with some irreverence.

"Well, I wish Carrie were here," he said. "She would be making me laugh and be off camera extending her middle finger - one of her favorite gestures."