D23: 'Avengers: Infinity War' Shows Thrilling New Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy rescue Thor from deep space in a thrilling new trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War."



Audiences at the Disney fan expo D23 got a glimpse at the footage Saturday in a convention hall in Anaheim, California.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was joined on stage by stars in the film, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, and Josh Brolin as the ultimate bad guy Thanos.