D23: 'Mary Poppins Returns' Unveils New Footage Of Emily Blunt In Title Role

Mary Poppins is back and Disney fans are going wild for the return of the stern nanny and her topsy-turvy world.
Star Emily Blunt and director Rob Marshall unveiled footage from the sequel to the 1964 classic Saturday at Disney's fan expo D23, held in Anaheim.
Blunt says her Mary Poppins pays homage to what Julie Andrews did with the character but is her own version.
Blunt says she drew on the Mary Poppins of P.L. Travers books where the character is a little more acerbic, odd, vain and weird.
Marshall directed "Chicago."
"Mary Poppins Returns" is set for a Christmas 2018 release. It puts a grown Jane and Michael Banks in Depression-era London and will feature new songs from the legendary songwriting duo Robert and Richard Sherman.
"Hamilton's" Lin-Manuel Miranda co-stars as a lamplighter, Jack.