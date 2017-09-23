Daddy Yankee Fans Fill Trucks With Donations For Puerto Rico & Mexico

"I believe is a fact of life for the fortunate to help the unfortunate," the reggaeton superstar said in a statement on Friday, as he thanked his fans and volunteers for helping making this happen. "I am sure that God blesses the happy giver and those who help the ones in need."

Daddy Yankee also joined forces with the food bank Feeding America, which will bring donations to 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico, according to his Facebook page.

Daddy Yankee's publicist Manya Nevarez said he will continue his call for donations at other stops on his tour, and plans to visit Puerto Rico late next week to present some of the donations himself.