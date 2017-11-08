'Dance Moms' Star Maesi Caes Slays With The Most Epic Splits Dance Move

Maesi Caes is only 12 years old and is already slaying the dance scene!

The "Dance Moms" star is best known for her move called the "Whack Back" and it's making everyone's jaws drop! She shared a video of the move on her Instagram a year to the day since it went viral in the dance community.

She captioned the video, "And where was I exactly 1 year ago RIGHT at this EXACT moment, you ask? Why slaying this iconic combo by my girl @dejacarter, of course!! WOW. What a ride it has been this past year … BLESSED!!! Grateful heart to you @therealabbylee for always gifting us so many amazing opportunities!!"

Maesi has already been able to cross off dancing for Justin Bieber off her bucket list all because of the "Whack Back."

The "Dance Moms" star got her start when producers found her on YouTube showing off her flexibility. The seventh grader from Altoona, Iowa, began dancing at the age of 3, and something is telling us she isn't slowing down!

Keep on killin' it Maesi!

-- Kevin Zelman

