'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2

Anna Trebunskaya is a mother times two!

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro revealed that she and her husband, Nevin Millan, are the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on Anna's Twitter page and also revealed the name of their new son: Kaspyan Miller.

".@nevinmillan & I announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend #babynumber2 #birth, " she wrote.