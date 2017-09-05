'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Anna Trebunskaya Welcomes Baby No. 2

Anna Trebunskaya is a mother times two!

The "Dancing With the Stars" pro revealed that she and her husband, Nevin Millan, are the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on Anna's Twitter page and also revealed the name of their new son: Kaspyan Miller.

".@nevinmillan & I announce the birth of our baby boy, Kaspyan Millan, over the Labor Day weekend #babynumber2 #birth, " she wrote.

Their new bundle of joy joins big sister, Amalya, 3. Anna revealed that she was pregnant with her second child in March in a fun Instagram post. 

"Well, it looks like @nevinmillan and I will be welcoming another #tinydancer or #littleartist into our family!” she captioned the pic. "Amalya is going to be a big sister!"

@nevinmillan and I would like to announce that #BabyNumber2 will be a #LittleRocketGuy ! ???? Coming to a universe near you: September 2017. #MillanBaby2 #ClearblueConfirmed #ClearbluePartner #lilbro #babyboyMillan #babybrother #likefatherlikeson #mamasboy #familylife #workingmom #genderreveal @clearblue

A post shared by Anna (@trebunskaya) on

Congrats to the whole family! 

