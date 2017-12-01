David Beckham Takes His 'Game of Thrones' Superfan Status To A Whole New Level

David Beckham got into the Christmas spirit a little early — and simultaneously revealed he's a huge Jon Snow fan! On Thursday, the soccer star took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself rocking a "Game of Thrones" Christmas sweatshirt.
The sweatshirt reads "Let It Snow" in the "GOT" font underneath an image of Jon Snow wearing a Santa hat.
"It's official it's December… Let it snow Let it snow Let it snow," the 42-year-old captioned his photo.
His fashion-mogul wife, Victoria Beckham, also got in on the "Thrones" fun. Victoria posted a picture of her hot husband in the same "GOT" sweater, but this time Becks is wearing a wooly knit hat to complete his Christmas attire.
"Forget Elf on the shelf!! It's daddy on the step!!"
In September, David came clean as a "GOT" junkie when he admitted to fangirling over "GOT" star Samwell Tarly when they met each other.
He posted the meeting on Insta, and you can tell that Becks is beyond excited because is cheesin' hard.
"This man is a maester, he knows things… Was tempted to ask for a little clue into what's next but was too star struck #gameofthrones."
So David has to have a cameo in the new season, right?!
-- Kevin Zelman