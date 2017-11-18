David Cassidy Has Organ Failure & Needs A Liver Transplant: 'He's In The Hospital Surrounded By Family'

David was rushed to the hospital three days ago due to organ deterioration. The 67-year-old star has been in poor health over the past year as he battled organ failure and dementia. In February 2017, David put his tour on hold after he failed to remember the words to some of his hit songs during a Los Angeles concert. He said he was suffering from dementia, a disease that both his mother and grandfather suffered from.

David has had career and life ups and downs. In an interview with Access Hollywood, David opened up about his struggles with alcohol, his difficult relationship with his father, actor Jack Cassidy, and trying to find fame again after the end of "The Partridge Family."

David described his existence as a young star as "lonely" saying that he had millions of fans who loved him, but he could never go out and lead a normal life. The more his fame grew, the more strained his relationship became with his father.

"That became the difficulty of being so loved by all these people. The person I cared most about connecting with was distanced from me," David told Access Hollywood. "I always felt like I was this close to having him cut me completely out of his life. The more successful and more famous I became, the more difficult it became for my father to accept me and to love me and to feel close with me. I think he felt jealous and competitive in some ways. "

David turned to alcohol and went through a very difficult time following the end of his hit show in 1974 and the death of his father.

"There was some real dark years for me. I didn't feel like I could find a real career again."