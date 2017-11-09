Dax Shepard Hilariously Reveals The Worst Part About Being Married To Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell seem to have a picture-perfect marriage, but there are some pitfalls with being celebrity relationship goals!

The 42-year-old actor spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and hilariously shared one of the most challenging aspects of their relationship – Kristen airs all their dirty laundry!

"She does a ton of interviews, and you know eventually you just run out of stuff to talk about,” Dax said. “I was at a restaurant last night […] and this stranger comes to me and he goes 'Hey, I just read that your kids walking in on you having sex.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw your headline and your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.' I don't even know that she told the story. I don't know what version of it she told."