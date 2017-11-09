Dax Shepard Hilariously Reveals The Worst Part About Being Married To Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell seem to have a picture-perfect marriage, but there are some pitfalls with being celebrity relationship goals!
The 42-year-old actor spoke to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and hilariously shared one of the most challenging aspects of their relationship – Kristen airs all their dirty laundry!
"She does a ton of interviews, and you know eventually you just run out of stuff to talk about,” Dax said. “I was at a restaurant last night […] and this stranger comes to me and he goes 'Hey, I just read that your kids walking in on you having sex.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw your headline and your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.' I don't even know that she told the story. I don't know what version of it she told."
A very confused Dax told his version of the story to the late night host, "I go, 'OK, they didn't walk in while I was pounding mom.' We put on the TV in the living room – we're bad parents. And then we stole away for a minute – afternoon delight – but we were under the sheets and they walked in and it was more just explaining why we were taking a nap in the afternoon while they were on the loose."
Clearly, the “Bad Moms” star doesn’t mind occasionally oversharing at Dax’s expense. Fans seem to know a little too much about their marriage!
"This stuff happens all the time because she talks, she's on social media," Dax confessed.
This comes after Kristen told her side of the embarrassing story to the ladies of "The Talk" earlier this week.
Seems like Dax and Kristen need some better timing!
-- Kevin Zelman