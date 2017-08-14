'Deadpool 2': Female Stunt Driver Dies After On-Set Motorcycle Crash

A female stunt driver has died after a motorcycle crash on a set for the movie "Deadpool 2" in downtown Vancouver, police said Monday.

The driver's name was not immediately released.

Witness Sharmina Kermalli said she had just walked into a Starbucks next door to where the accident happened when she heard a loud crash. She ran out of the coffee shop and saw glass still falling on the body of the woman.

A crumpled motorcycle was seen lying on its side at the location of the accident near Vancouver's waterfront.

Police said officers were at the scene and investigators with WorkSafeBC, the provincial workplace safety agency, were also looking into the crash.

Deadpool, a Marvel Comics superhero, is played by Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds.

