Deadpool Animated Series Ordered By FXX; Donald Glover & Stephen Glover To Write & Produce

A Deadpool animated comedy is coming to FXX, from
showrunners Donald Glover and Stephen Glover.
On Wednesday, FXX announced it had made a series order of the Marvel Deadpool series, described as "an animated adult action-comedy." The show is currently untitled.
Donald and Stephen are doing triple duties for the show – writing, showrunning and executive producing the project.
"Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit 'Atlanta,'" Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement. "With the success of 'Legion,' we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original."
10 episodes have been ordered for the show's first season, which is expected to premiere in 2018.
"How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth," Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said in a statement. "We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with 'Legion' continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation."
