'Dear Evan Hansen' Takes Top Honors At 2017 Tonys

Jones spoke of her many lean years in the business, and thanked her "Nana" for selling her engagement ring so she could come to New York and pursue her dreams.



In drama, top acting honors went to Kevin Kline for "Present Laughter" — his third Tony — and to Laurie Metcalf — her first — for "A Doll's House, Part 2." Best director went to Rebecca Taichman for "Indecent."

Kline made a point of thanking the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities, two organizations whose federal funding is threatened under President Donald Trump's administration.

Cynthia Nixon won her second Tony, featured actress in a play, for Lillian Hellman's "The Little Foxes." Nixon was one of the most politically outspoken winners, giving a shout-out to people who refuse to just stand by and watch when bad things happen in the world. Another big name, Danny DeVito, favored for his entertaining work in Arthur Miller's "The Price," lost out to Michael Aronov, for "Oslo."

Other winners included August Wilson's "Jitney," which collected the Tony for best play revival. And in choreography, Andy Blankenbuehler joined his "Hamilton" colleague Lacamoire with a repeat win this year, this time for "Bandstand."

Spacey peppered his routines — aided by Whoopi Goldberg and Stephen Colbert, to name a few guests — with a healthy dose of self-deprecating humor, making a storyline out of the fact that he wasn't the first choice for hosting duties. He also played with speculation about his sexual orientation as he sang the Andrew Lloyd Webber song "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from "Sunset Boulevard." Dressed as Glenn Close, who stars in that revival, Spacey sang, "I'm coming out..." and then added, "Of makeup..."

Some of his most successful bits, judging by audience reaction, were his much-lauded impressions. How about: His impression of Bill Clinton even caught the fancy of a former vice president in the audience — Joe Biden.

"For a minute, I thought that was really Clinton," Biden said, at the after-party for the award show at the Plaza Hotel. In an interview, he said he had enjoyed both Spacey and the ceremony, even though he hadn't had time to see this year's nominated shows yet.