Debra Messing Reveals She Got Jennifer Aniston's 'Rachel' Haircut & The Results Weren't Good

It seems like everybody wanted Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" haircut from "Friends" at some point in their life – including her fellow sitcom star, Debra Messing!

The "Will & Grace" star wanted in on the action and recently revealed that she attempted to pull off the "Rachel" but ultimately failed.

"Partway through the series, when 'Friends' was also on TV, we were like, 'Wait a minute, look at Jennifer Aniston's hair – everyone loves it!" Debra told Refinery29 in a recent interview.