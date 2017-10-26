Debra Messing Reveals She Got Jennifer Aniston's 'Rachel' Haircut & The Results Weren't Good

It seems like everybody wanted Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" haircut from "Friends" at some point in their life – including her fellow sitcom star, Debra Messing!
The "Will & Grace" star wanted in on the action and recently revealed that she attempted to pull off the "Rachel" but ultimately failed.
"Partway through the series, when 'Friends' was also on TV, we were like, 'Wait a minute, look at Jennifer Aniston's hair – everyone loves it!" Debra told Refinery29 in a recent interview.
"They said 'maybe we should try and make you look like her,' so I went to Jennifer's hairstylist and got the cut," she added.
But it didn't come out quite as planned.
"They literally tried for three hours to straighten my hair like hers," Debra said. "It was so full and poofy that it looked like a mushroom."
Jennifer Aniston has been vocal about how much she hated having the iconic hairstyle.
"I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen," she told Allure in 2011.
But even if Jennifer wasn't happy about her look, it's still one of the most iconic haircuts of all time!
