Deena Cortese From 'Jersey Shore' Is Married!

Gym, tan and wedding bells!
"Jersey Shore" star Deena Cortese is officially off the market. The self-proclaimed "meatball" got married to longtime love Chris Buckner on Saturday at Laurita Winery in New Egypt, New Jersey, People reports.
Her bestie Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared a shot on Instagram of the whole "Shore" gang together, with Deena in her wedding dress!
"Crew back together for Deena's Wedding! I LOVE YOU MAMA MEATBALL!!!," she captioned the pic.
Deena shared her excitement for her big day in an Instagram post on Saturday, which showed two photos of her and her love.
"Today's the dayyyyyy!!!!! Today I Marry the man of my dreams! 6 yrs ago I met the love of my life," she wrote. "I love you Christopher I can't wait to marry you today!!!!"
But, Deena was also feeling bittersweet about the big day since her father couldn't be there.
He passed away in 2016 following a battle with cancer. But, the 30-year-old honored her father's memory at her wedding in the sweetest way.
She shared a photo of a charm with her dad's picture on it, as well as a patch of his shirt sewn into her wedding dress on her Instagram.
"Even though you won't be with me tomorrow physically .. I'll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I'm walking down the isle," she wrote. "I love you and miss you daddy."
"I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart," she concluded.
-- Stephanie Swaim