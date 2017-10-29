Deena Cortese From 'Jersey Shore' Is Married!

"Today's the dayyyyyy!!!!! Today I Marry the man of my dreams! 6 yrs ago I met the love of my life," she wrote. "I love you Christopher I can't wait to marry you today!!!!"

But, Deena was also feeling bittersweet about the big day since her father couldn't be there.

He passed away in 2016 following a battle with cancer. But, the 30-year-old honored her father's memory at her wedding in the sweetest way.

She shared a photo of a charm with her dad's picture on it, as well as a patch of his shirt sewn into her wedding dress on her Instagram.