Demi Lovato Announces North American Tour With DJ Khaled

Demi x Khaled Tour
Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is going on tour, and she's bringing a very special guest with her!
The 25-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced Thursday on her social media that she will be hitting the road with DJ Khaled on the Demi x Khaled Tour.
"#TheyDidntWantUsToGoOnTourTogether," she captioned her Instagram post.
The 20-city tour kicks off on Feb. 26, 2018 in San Diego, and ends in Tampa, Fla. on March 31, 2018.
Demi will be touring in support of her sixth studio album, "Tell Me You Love Me," which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's lead single – "Sorry Not Sorry" – hit #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Demi's highest-charting track to date.
There is just no stopping Demi! Pre-sale for the Demi x Khaled Tour tickets begins on Oct. 30. Check out all of the tour dates below!
Demi Lovato 2018 Tour Dates
Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 2 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
March 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
March 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
March 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena