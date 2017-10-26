Demi Lovato Announces North American Tour With DJ Khaled

Demi x Khaled Tour

Demi x Khaled Tour

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato is going on tour, and she's bringing a very special guest with her!

The 25-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced Thursday on her social media that she will be hitting the road with DJ Khaled on the Demi x Khaled Tour.

#theydidntwantustogoontourtogether #werecomingforyou #demixkhaled @djkhaled​ Pre-sale begins Monday!!! demixkhaled.com

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

"#TheyDidntWantUsToGoOnTourTogether," she captioned her Instagram post.

The 20-city tour kicks off on Feb. 26, 2018 in San Diego, and ends in Tampa, Fla. on March 31, 2018.

Demi will be touring in support of her sixth studio album, "Tell Me You Love Me," which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album's lead single – "Sorry Not Sorry" – hit #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it Demi's highest-charting track to date.

There is just no stopping Demi! Pre-sale for the Demi x Khaled Tour tickets begins on Oct. 30. Check out all of the tour dates below!

Demi Lovato 2018 Tour Dates

Feb. 26 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Feb. 28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 2 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

March 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 9 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

March 13 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 14 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

March 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 24 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 30 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

March 31 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

