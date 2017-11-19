Demi Lovato Attends The 2017 AMA Awards With Danica Roem, First Openly Transgender State Legislator

Demi Lovato brought the first openly transgender state legislator, Danica Roem, as her date to Sunday's American Music Awards.
Roem, who recently won the seat of Virginia Del.-elect after defeating longtime Republican incumbent Bob Marshall, looked lovely for the glitzy night out in a black off-the-shoulder dress alongside Demi.
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: VA state delegate Danica Roem (L) and Demi Lovato attend the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said she was inspired by Roem's recent win and personally invited her to attend the glamorous award show as her plus one.
Roem and Demi didn't just team up at the AMAs on Sunday. The two women previously joined forced for the Together movement, GLAAD’s campaign calling on all marginalized communities to stand together.
Talk about an inspirational night for all.
