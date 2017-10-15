Demi Lovato Delivers Chilling Performance At 'One Voice: Somos Live!'

(Getty Images)
Demi Lovato proved once again that she’s got some serious pipes.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took the stage at "One Voice: Somos Live!" Saturday night to support natural disaster relief efforts across the globe, delivering a chilling cover of Leonard Cohen’s "Hallelujah."
Ellen DeGeneres, who was answering calls during the telethon, was equally blown away by Demi’s performance.
"Incredible. I hope you’re watching @ddlovato," she tweeted to her 74.5 million followers.
Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and dozens of other A-list celebrities also joined Demi at "One Voice: Somos Live!"
The telethon's proceeds will benefit a half-dozen aid organizations, including the United Way, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children and Unidos for Puerto Rico.
Watch Demi’s gorgeous performance below.
-- Oscar Gracey