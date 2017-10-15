Demi Lovato Delivers Chilling Performance At 'One Voice: Somos Live!'

Demi Lovato performs onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles

Demi Lovato proved once again that she’s got some serious pipes.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took the stage at "One Voice: Somos Live!" Saturday night to support natural disaster relief efforts across the globe, delivering a chilling cover of Leonard Cohen’s "Hallelujah."

Ellen DeGeneres, who was answering calls during the telethon, was equally blown away by Demi’s performance.

"Incredible. I hope you’re watching @ddlovato," she tweeted to her 74.5 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and dozens of other A-list celebrities also joined Demi at "One Voice: Somos Live!"

The telethon's proceeds will benefit a half-dozen aid organizations, including the United Way, UNICEF, Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America, Save the Children and Unidos for Puerto Rico.

Watch Demi’s gorgeous performance below.

-- Oscar Gracey

