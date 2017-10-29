Demi Lovato Dresses As Selena Quintanilla For Halloween

Demi Lovato's Halloween costume was on point.
The pop princess dressed up as the late Selena Quintanilla, and she looked amazing.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer showed off her costume on her Snapchat on Saturday, posing adorably for some selfies.
(Snapchat/Getty Images)
The 25-year-old was rocking a red jumpsuit and hairstyle similar to the iconic jumpsuit Selena wore onstage in 1995.
Jennifer Lopez also wore the jumpsuit in the 1997 film, "Selena."
(Snapchat )
Demi wore the outfit to her annual Halloween party, which featured a haunted maze and a backyard carnival.
-- Stephanie Swaim