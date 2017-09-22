Demi Lovato Drops 'Sexy' New Single

Demi Lovato just keeps the music coming!

The pop star released her new jam "Sexy Dirty Love" on Friday. It's the fourth single from her album "Tell Me You Love Me," which will be available to Lovatics everywhere on Sept. 29.

The sizzling track isn't the first time Demi's raised eyebrows this week. The 25-year-old clapped back at haters with a fiery tweet on Wednesday.