Demi Lovato Glitters In Gold at KIIS FM's 2017 Jingle Ball

Demi Lovato definitely put the jingle in the Jingle Ball!
Demi hit KIIS FM's 2017 Jingle Ball on Friday and was absolutely glittering in a gold pantsuit. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer gave us some major Cher vibes with the look, which featured a low slung neckline, a glittering gold pant leg and another pant leg in a tan suede fabric. She wore her hair down with extensions in a sleek, straight style.
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Singer Demi Lovato arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The bright ensemble was definitely a festive choice for the evening and for the stage. Demi was among the A-list performers of the evening, which also included Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Camila Cabello and more.
INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 01: Demi Lovato performs onstage during the 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 held at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic) (Getty Images)
Demi charmed the audience with a slew of her hits including, "Cool For The Summer," "Tell Me You Love Me," and "Sorry Not Sorry."
It was a big week for the 25-year-old songbird. On Friday, she dropped her music video for her new hit, "Tell Me You Love Me." The music video features "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams as the groom and Demi as the bride.
Check it out!