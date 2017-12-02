Demi Lovato Glitters In Gold at KIIS FM's 2017 Jingle Ball

Demi Lovato definitely put the jingle in the Jingle Ball!

Demi hit KIIS FM's 2017 Jingle Ball on Friday and was absolutely glittering in a gold pantsuit. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer gave us some major Cher vibes with the look, which featured a low slung neckline, a glittering gold pant leg and another pant leg in a tan suede fabric. She wore her hair down with extensions in a sleek, straight style.