Demi Lovato Marries Jesse Williams In 'Tell Me You Love Me" Music Video

Demi Lovato is a married woman — almost!
Demi Lovato fans woke up to her new music video for "Tell Me You Love Me," on Friday and got a peek at what Demi would look like as a bride.
The video, which stars Demi as the bride and "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams as the groom, is nearly 7 minutes long and follows their love story from bliss to total heartbreak.
In the beginning of the video, Jesse proposes to Demi but their relationship slowly breaks down when a mysterious "Erik" calls Demi's phone and drama ensues. Their celebration suddenly turns grim when Demi and Jesse can't stop fighting and they can't push aside their own jealousies before they walk down the aisle.
Fast-forward to their wedding day — Demi looks gorgeous in a lacy wedding gown and a long veil as she walks down the aisle. But things take a turn for the worse after they exchange rings and Jesse ultimately takes his ring off. He reveals that he can't marry Demi and isn't ready for the big commitment, and ultimately leaves his bride stranded and crying at the altar.
Throughout the entire video, the lyrics of Demi's video weave their way in creating an incredible cinematic and musical experience. In a statement accompanying the video, Demi talks about how much this song and music video means to her.
"This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it. I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that's yourself," the 25-year-old pop star shared. "Shooting this video was really fun too! We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I'm so excited to show everyone!
Watch Demi's video below:
-- Kevin Zelman