Demi Lovato Marries Jesse Williams In 'Tell Me You Love Me" Music Video

In the beginning of the video, Jesse proposes to Demi but their relationship slowly breaks down when a mysterious "Erik" calls Demi's phone and drama ensues. Their celebration suddenly turns grim when Demi and Jesse can't stop fighting and they can't push aside their own jealousies before they walk down the aisle.

Fast-forward to their wedding day — Demi looks gorgeous in a lacy wedding gown and a long veil as she walks down the aisle. But things take a turn for the worse after they exchange rings and Jesse ultimately takes his ring off. He reveals that he can't marry Demi and isn't ready for the big commitment, and ultimately leaves his bride stranded and crying at the altar.

Throughout the entire video, the lyrics of Demi's video weave their way in creating an incredible cinematic and musical experience. In a statement accompanying the video, Demi talks about how much this song and music video means to her.