Demi Lovato Sizzles In Sequined, Sheer Jumpsuit At The 2017 MTV VMAs

Demi Lovato definitely came to the 2017 MTV VMAs to turn heads — and, mission accomplished.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, who just turned 25, looked fierce in a Zuhair Murad Couture sequined, black jumpsuit with a completely sheer top that was embellished with some well-placed appliqués. The jumpsuit, which featured a parachute pant bottom, accentuated Demi's A-list figure.

Lovato dished to Access Hollywood correspondent Scott Evans on the red carpet about her 25th birthday, her new music and some of the challenges she faced over the last year and a half.