Demi Lovato Surprises Fans With Free Tickets To Her Concerts

Demi Lovato made some lucky fans' dreams come true! On Thursday, pre-sale tickets for Demi’s tour with DJ Khaled went on sale, but some fans apparently weren’t happy about the price of attending the epic concert. The price tag for the concert ticked ranged from $50 to over $1,000.

What did Demi do to rectify the situation? The 25-year-old songbird tweeted 5 fortunate fans that she “had them covered” and told them to check the direct messages on their Twitter accounts, which is where she left them concert tickets.

Naturally, Lovatics were ecstatic about the generous move.