Demi Lovato Teases Fans With A New Song 'Echame La Culpa' Featuring Luis Fonsi – Listen!

Demi Lovato revealed she has a new song with Luis Fonsi, and she sings it in Spanish!
She shared a teaser video on Instagram on Tuesday, where you can hear her singing some of the song.
"November 17th @luisfonsi," the caption reads.
Luis Fonsi also got in on the action letting his fans know what the name of the bop will be in an Instagram post from Tuesday.
Luis is laying on a bed with a bunch of pillows, some of the pillows have the title of the single on them, "Echame La Culpa," which translates to "Blame Me."
"#EchameLaCulpa Nov. 17 @ddlovato," he captioned his Insta.
Just four days ago, Demi shared a photo of herself with the "Despacito" singer in a recording studio.
"Hey Fonsi," Demi adorably captioned the photo.
Demi Lovato is getting ready to hit the 2017 American Music Awards stage this Sunday and Luis Fonsi is will be performing at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards in Vegas on Thursday.
This is one dynamic duo, and their collab is sure to be a hit!
-- Kevin Zelman