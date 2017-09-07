Demi Lovato Working To Help Those Affected By DACA, Hurricane Harvey

Demi Lovato says she's reached out to the nonprofit organization Voto Latino to find out how she can help after President Donald Trump said he's rescinding a program that allows young immigrants who were brought to America as children to remain in the U.S.

Trump's administration said Tuesday it is phasing out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program, but is giving Congress six months to take action on it. Lovato, who is white and Mexican, said she reached out to actor Wilmer Valderrama, who has worked with Voto Latino, to see how she can help out. The pop singer and Valderrama dated for six years until last year.

"I work with Voto Latino sometimes and I contacted Wilmer (Valderrama), whose part of the organization. I contacted him and said, 'What can I do to help?' So we're going to try to figure something out," Lovato said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.