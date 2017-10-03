Denzel Washington Surprises His Biggest Fan – An 86-Year-Old Grandmother!

What happens when Denzel stops for directions? He ends up surprising his biggest fan on her doorstep!

The 62-year-old Academy Award winner got a bit turned around on Saturday, and asked a group of people for directions to a nearby restaurant.

When they realized it was none other than Denzel, they told him that his biggest fan, 86-year-old Juanita Hubbard, lives across the street. Obviously, he just had to meet her!

Juanita’s granddaughter shared videos of her encounter with Denzel on her Facebook page captioned, "This really made my grandmother and family day. It's not too often you see a legend come through the hood and shoot the breeze that was my grandma 'Boo Thang' for those 10min. not to mention he down."