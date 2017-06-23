'Descendants 2': First Look At Behind-The Scenes Special & Brand New Pics (Exclusive)

AccessHollywood.com has your exclusive first look at "Descendants 2: It's Going Down," a behind-the-scenes special about the filming of "Descendants 2."

"Descendants 2: It's Going Down" will air Friday, July 7 on Disney Channel, but in this new sneak peek, you can get a look at your faves – Dove Cameron (Mal), Booboo Stewart (Jay), Sofia Carson (Evie), Cameron Boyce (Carlos De Vil) and director Kenny Ortega in action alongside "Descendants 2" newcomers Thomas Doherty as Harry (Captain Hook's son), Dylan Playfair as Gil (Gaston's son), and China Anne McCLain as Uma (Ursula's daughter).

The special is hosted by Anna Cathcart, 14, who plays Dizzy, the daughter of Drizella (Cinderella's evil stepsister).