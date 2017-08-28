'Despacito' Ties Mariah Carey's 16-Week Record At No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

The ubiquitous hit song "Despacito" has tied Mariah Carey's 16-week record at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Billboard announced Monday that Luis Fonsi's song and Carey's duet with Boyz II Men, "One Sweet Day," are the longest-running No. 1 songs in the 59-year history of the charts.

Carey's song reigned at the top spot in 1995 and 1996.