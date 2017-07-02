'Despicable Me 3' Tops Box Office

"The best box office stories are further down the chart. They are all benefiting from feeling like the kind of content people are responding to on the small screen," noted Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for comScore. "Perhaps this is the summer where Hollywood finally starts emulating the small screen model of creating compelling original content in order to generate goodwill with audiences who have more options than ever before."

Rounding out the top five were holdovers "Transformers: The Last Knight" in third with $17 million, followed by "Wonder Woman" with $15.6 million and "Cars 3" with $9.5 million.

Not so successful was suburban gambling comedy "The House" which landed in sixth place with only $9 million — one of the lowest of Ferrell's career and the latest in a string of R-rated comedies to tank at the box office following "Rough Night" and "Baywatch."

"The R-rated comedy used to be the antidote to the typical summer blockbuster and now those films are having a tough time," said Dergarabedian noting success stories like "The Hangover," ''Bridesmaids" and "Neighbors." ''Now people feel like they've seen that movie before when they watch the trailer. They've lost interest."

Overall, the summer box office continues to struggle and is down nearly 8 percent from last year, while the year to date is close to flat. But the summer box office roller coaster may still have some surprises in store.

"'Spider-Man: Homecoming' will swing in action later this week and, like 'Wonder Woman' before it, could turn things around," Dergarabedian said. "But we need more than one box office superhero, we need multiple films performing."

