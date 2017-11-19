Diana Ross Brings Her Massive Family To The 2017 AMA Awards — And It's Epic!

Diana Ross showed up in epic style at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday!

The legendary singer, 73, who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMAs, brought her entire crew out to support her during the special evening. Son Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson and their two kids were on tap, as was daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, son Ross Naess and his girlfriend Kimberly, daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick, daughter Chudney Ross, and a slew of Diana's grandkids.



