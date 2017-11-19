Diana Ross Brings Her Massive Family To The 2017 AMA Awards — And It's Epic!

Diana Ross showed up in epic style at the 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday!
The legendary singer, 73, who is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AMAs, brought her entire crew out to support her during the special evening. Son Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson and their two kids were on tap, as was daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, son Ross Naess and his girlfriend Kimberly, daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick, daughter Chudney Ross, and a slew of Diana's grandkids.
Diana Ross brings her whole family to the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Getty) (Getty Images)
It was certainly a big night for the Ross family, too! "Black-ish" star Tracee is also hosting the AMA Awards. Evan and Ashley couldn't help but gush to Access Hollywood about the family's big night together, saying they were proud to be a part of the famous family.
For the AMAs the family also didn't skimp on fashion. Evan and Ashlee dressed their family in burgundy and gold color-coordinated ensembles. Tracee was all glitz in a sparkling burugundy dress. And Diana went the true diva route and rocked a black dress with tulle embellishments and a large back fascinator.
Diana Ross attends the 2017 American Music Awards and is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. (Getty) (Getty Images)
Evan Ross and Ashlee Ross bring their whole family to the American Music Awards. (Getty) (Getty Images)
Congrats to the whole family!