Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie's Pregnancies On Instagram?

Kris Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit and is already got a head start on her Christmas shopping for her grandchildren.
The momager posted all the gifts she has bought for her grandchildren so far on her Instagram last week, and fans were quick to note that Kris has six grandchildren, but there were nine presents in the photo. Hmm…
Kris captioned her Instagram in part, "Can't wait to cuddle up with the kids […]"
It is definitely going to be a busy holiday season for the Kardashian crew. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby girl via a surrogate. The baby is reportedly due in early 2018, which would make seven grandchildren for the KarJenner matriarch.
Rumors have been swirling for months that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both set to become first-time mothers. While neither one of the reality stars have confirmed the news, the remaining two gifts in Kris' stack of presents seem to confirm that there's another couple kiddos joining the family.
Kris is a grandma to Kourtney's three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5 and Reign, 2, Kim's daughter North, 4 and son Saint, 1 and Rob's daughter Dream, 1.
Who do you think the remaining two presents are for?!
