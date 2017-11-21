Did Kris Jenner Just Confirm Khloe & Kylie's Pregnancies On Instagram?

Kris Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit and is already got a head start on her Christmas shopping for her grandchildren.

The momager posted all the gifts she has bought for her grandchildren so far on her Instagram last week, and fans were quick to note that Kris has six grandchildren, but there were nine presents in the photo. Hmm…

Kris captioned her Instagram in part, "Can't wait to cuddle up with the kids […]"