Director Christopher Nolan Says He Didn't Realize Quite How Famous Harry Styles Was Before Casting Him

Director Christopher Nolan and actor Mark Rylance didn't know quite how famous Harry Styles was before "Dunkirk." The young people in their lives certainly did.

"I don't think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was" before casting the pop star in the upcoming World War II epic, Nolan said Friday. "I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn't really that aware of it. So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table."

Styles, 23, who gained fame with One Direction and recently launched his solo career, plays a British soldier in Nolan's suspense-thriller about the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers from Dunkirk, France, in May and June of 1940.