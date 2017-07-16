'Doctor Who': Jodie Whittaker Named First Woman To Take On Title Role

The BBC says Jodie Whittaker is the next star of the long-running science fiction series "Doctor Who" - the first woman to take the title role.

Whittaker, who starred in detective drama "Broadchurch," will replace Scottish actor Peter Capaldi.

Whittaker is the 13th incarnation of the Doctor, a galaxy-hopping Time Lord who travels in the Tardis, a time machine shaped like an old-fashioned British police telephone booth.