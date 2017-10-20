Does Taylor Swift Throw Shade At Ex Calvin Harris In New Track 'Gorgeous'?

Taylor Swift doesn’t hold back in her insanely catchy new track, "Gorgeous."
The 27-year-old pop princess gave fans another glimpse into her "Reputation" by releasing the song Thursday night, and Tay is playing with fire
Taylor throws some serious shade at her ex Calvin Harris, while possibly detailing her new romance with actor Joe Alwyn.
Access Hollywood breaks down the singer's biggest lyrical bombshells in "Gorgeous."
"I got a boyfriend he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what"
Taylor’s former fling Calvin Harris, 33, performs almost weekly in Las Vegas at Hakkasan Nightclub. While the two were dating, Tay and her squad frequently supported Calvin during his DJ gig.
The fact that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is so easily distracted by this new "Gorgeous" guy hints that Tayvin had some serious problems toward the end of their relationship.
The age reference also supports theories that the new track is about 26-year-old actor Joe Alwyn, since he’s 7 years younger than Calvin.
"You should take it as a compliment that I / Got drunk and made fun of the way you talk"
Taylor’s cheeky lyric hints that the mystery man’s identity is Alwyn. Her new man is from London and is a famous British actor.
Tay clearly has a soft spot for British accents. Remember her past relationships with Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston?
"You should think about the consequence / Of your magnetic field being too strong"
Is this more Calvin shade?
One of the DJ’s biggest hits is the EDM smash, "Feels So Close." Taylor also played this song before she took the stage on her 1989 World Tour.
"I feel so close to you right now / It’s like a force field," Calvin sings on the song.
It may not be a coincidence that Tay is being magnetically pulled toward this new boy after all!
"Ocean blue eyes looking in mine / I feel like I might sink and drown and die"
Yep, Alwyn’s eyes are a shade of ocean blue—just like this guy's!
Regardless of whom "Gorgeous" is about, Taylor definitely did it again with the new track.
Listen to "Gorgeous" below!