Does Taylor Swift Throw Shade At Ex Calvin Harris In New Track 'Gorgeous'?

Taylor throws some serious shade at her ex Calvin Harris, while possibly detailing her new romance with actor Joe Alwyn.

Access Hollywood breaks down the singer's biggest lyrical bombshells in "Gorgeous."

"I got a boyfriend he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what"

Taylor’s former fling Calvin Harris, 33, performs almost weekly in Las Vegas at Hakkasan Nightclub. While the two were dating, Tay and her squad frequently supported Calvin during his DJ gig.

The fact that the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is so easily distracted by this new "Gorgeous" guy hints that Tayvin had some serious problems toward the end of their relationship.

The age reference also supports theories that the new track is about 26-year-old actor Joe Alwyn, since he’s 7 years younger than Calvin.