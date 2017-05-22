Drake Dominates Billboard Music Awards

Drake was a high roller in Las Vegas, beating Adele's record for most wins at the Billboard Music Awards. Cher and Celine Dion each reflected on their own iconic careers and amazing songs on Sunday night's awards show, while a moment of silence was held for rocker Chris Cornell, who died Thursday in Detroit. Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional, but low-key performance and Vanessa Hudgens shined as co-host.

These are the top moments from the awards show.

DRAKE'S LUCKY 13

The rapper broke Adele's record with 13 wins for the night as well as an eye-catching performance in the middle of famous Fountains of Bellagio. With the streams of water and fireworks timed to his song, "Gyalchester," the Canadian rapper danced around a platform in the water.

He already had 10 awards by the time the show began, but made sure to give a shout out during his acceptance speeches to his friends in the audience including Nicki Minaj, co-host Ludacris and Lil Wayne. The Chainsmokers, who tied Drake with 22 nominations, won four awards, while other top winners, Beyonce and twenty one pilots, both won five each, but did not attend.