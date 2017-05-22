Drake Gets Star-Struck Over Celine Dion At Billboard Music Awards

Even on a record-setting night at the Billboard Music Awards, Drake appeared a bit star-struck in meeting fellow Canadian performer Celine Dion backstage.

The rapper posted a picture of himself and his father with Dion, who sang "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic" to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way"

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Video posted by a Drake fan Twitter account shows Drake telling Dion "you're very iconic" and "we love you" during their meeting. He added that he's "like a year away" from getting a tattoo of Dion.

PHOTOS: Billboard Music Awards 2017: Inside The Show 

Drake set a new record at the Billboard awards by taking home 13 trophies Sunday night.

Copyright ©
2017 by
Associated Press.
All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Live Nation sweeps '17
RueLaLa Wk35

Related news

Latest News