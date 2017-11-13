Drake Meets 'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown & Imitates Eleven

Is Drake headed for the Upside Down?

The rapper met Millie Bobby Brown after one of his shows in Brisbane, Australia on Friday and reenacted the stance that Millie's character Eleven does when she needs to use her superpowers -- head down and arm straight out.

Drake captioned his iconic photo, "Hawkins Very Own" which is a play off of his label name, "October's Very Own" and the fictional Indiana town that the Netflix series takes place in.