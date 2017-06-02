Drew Barrymore Putting On Her Makeup While Riding The Subway Is All Of Us

Drew Barrymore is a master of everyday multi-tasking.
The Hollywood star and mom of two showed off her down-to-earth glam routine on Friday, posting an Instagram snap of herself applying mascara while riding the New York City subway.
Her resourcefulness is especially impressive considering there's no mirror pictured – instead, Drew is seen catching her reflection in the train window.
"#commuterbeauty for all us girls on the go," she captioned the shot.
Drew was on her way to The News Stand at Columbus Circle, where she gave bystanders a first look at her new Flower Press print magazine.
In one Instagram post, she revealed some folks were hesitant to partake.
"Most peeps on the subway snubbed me," she admitted in her caption.
Drew can likely relate. The 42-year-old told Vogue in February that her Flower Beauty cosmetics line was designed with the busy, working customer in mind.
"I don't have a lot of sit-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time. It's so real for us girls. We really do our makeup on the go," she said at the time.
Drew's had practice perfecting – and sharing – her touch-up secrets for some time. Back in 2014, she gave her Instagram followers a peek at herself putting on concealer in another candid subway post.
