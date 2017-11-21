Drew Scott Lost How Much Weight From Being On 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Drew Scott and Emma Slater's run on "Dancing With the Stars" unfortunately came to an end on Monday night, but the "Property Brothers" star thinks he still won in the long run!
Drew said he has the show to thank for a total body transformation. The realtor revealed in a backstage interview with Access Hollywood that he's lost a ton of weight from the rigorous dancing rehearsals. "My end weight was 34 pounds [that] I've lost. But I'm going to be putting that all back on by the end of the week because I'm going to be eating like a horse!"
We can't blame Drew for wanting to partake in the holiday feasting.
Despite his elimination, Drew will be back in the ballroom on Tuesday night for the "DWTS" finale with the rest of this season's celebrity contestants. Jordan Fisher and pro partner Lindsay Arnold, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, and Frankie Muniz and Whitney Carson, will all battle it out one final time for dancing glory and the coveted mirrorball trophy!
The "Dancing With the Stars" two-hour season finale airs Tuesday at 9/8 PM central on ABC.
-- Kevin Zelman