Duchess Kate Makes A Surprise Appearance With Prince William and Prince Harry

For the second time in one week the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William and Prince Harry!
Kate made an unscheduled appearance on Wednesday to meet young sports coaches in London alongside her husband and brother-in-law. For the day on the pitch, Kate wore a blue Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini pea coat with black jeans and booties.
The 35-year-old royal was all smiles as she met with 150 apprentices graduating from the their own mentoring program. She also was given an adorable football jersey for her two kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat with Ade Adepitan during the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on October 18, 2017 in London (Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William Duke of Cambridge attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on October 18, 2017 in London (Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Coach Core graduation ceremony for more than 150 Coach Core apprentices at The London Stadium on October 18, 2017 in London (Getty Images)
Kate’s appearance was a surprise to many, as she has been battling severe morning sickness throughout her third pregnancy. Earlier in the week, she stepped out to attend an event at Paddington train station and took a turn dancing with the famous Paddington Bear.
Prince William and Kate announced they are pregnant with their third child earlier this year. Their third baby is due in April, Kensington Palace confirmed.
-- Kevin Zelman