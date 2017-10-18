Duchess Kate Makes A Surprise Appearance With Prince William and Prince Harry

For the second time in one week the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out with Prince William and Prince Harry!

Kate made an unscheduled appearance on Wednesday to meet young sports coaches in London alongside her husband and brother-in-law. For the day on the pitch, Kate wore a blue Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini pea coat with black jeans and booties.

The 35-year-old royal was all smiles as she met with 150 apprentices graduating from the their own mentoring program. She also was given an adorable football jersey for her two kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.