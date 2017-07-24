'Dunkirk' & 'Girls Trip' Win At The Box Office

For Universal, the formula is more simple: "Girls Trip," unlike the aforementioned comedies, is resonating with audiences.



"When the taste for entertainment and comedy has been somewhat underserved, it is not because people aren't interested in laughing, it's that they're waiting for something funny to come along," said Nick Carpou, Universal's president of domestic distribution. "One of the great things about this comedy is that it's really funny."

Not so successful was Luc Besson's nearly $180 million sci-fi epic "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets," which earned $17 million from North American theaters over the weekend for a fifth-place start. It came in behind "Spider-Man: Homecoming," in third in its third weekend with $22 million and "War for the Planet of the Apes" in fourth place in its second weekend with $20.4 million.

Besson's film, starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne and based on the French comic "Valerian and Laureline," was produced by EuropaCorp. STX Entertainment distributed it in North America.

The film's financial exposure was limited, however. EuropaCorp says 90 percent of the budget was already covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing and tax subsidies.

Dergarabedian said it's more about the international returns for "Valerian," but it's hard not to see Besson's return to sci-fi as a disappointment. Not adjusted for inflation, "Valerian" earned basically the same as "The Fifth Element," which came out 20 years ago. For comparison, his film "Lucy," starring Scarlett Johansson, opened to $43.8 million in 2014.

Overall, the year remains around flat from last year, and the summer season looks unlikely to make up for its deficit through the end of July and August.

Still, Dergarabedian thinks there is a silver lining in the quality of the films that have come out this summer.